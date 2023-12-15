Nikhil Gupta 'forced' to eat beef in Czech, Hindu beliefs 'violated', says plea in Supreme Court
The habeas corpus petition in Supreme Court claimed that during Nikhil Gupta's arrest, the Czech authorities didn't adhere to the required protocols and requested government intervention in getting him released from the Czech prison
The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Nikhil Gupta, who is accused in the alleged plot to assassinate wanted Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil. The habeas corpus petition claimed that during Nikhil Gupta's arrest, the Czech authorities didn't adhere to the required protocols and he was being forced to eat beef and pork during his detention, despite being a devout Hindu.