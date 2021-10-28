This year, Nikhil Kamath, one of the founders of Zerodha, the country's biggest stock brokerage company in terms of volume of trade, is the youngest on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021.

Ranked 35th on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath committed $100mn ( ₹750 crore) over the next few years to support individuals, organisations and companies working on solutions for climate change.

Hurun India and EdelGive released the eighth edition of the list, ranking the most generous people in India based on the value of their donations between April 1 2020 and March 31, 2021.

