Taking another philanthropic initiative for the people, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath along with Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has pledged ₹50 lakh to charity and asked the listeners and viewers of his podcast ‘WTF is’ to vote on which charity gets the funds.

"The choice is yours! Kiran and I pledged 50 lakhs to charity on the ‘WTF is Biotech’ podcast, Ep. 7 (https://appopener.com/yt/kp0p9nsxe). You decide who gets it. The poll closes this Friday (4th Aug)," Kamath wrote on Twitter.

With his podcast ‘WTF is’, Kamath brings audiences casual yet intellectually stimulating conversations with friends and industry experts, sharing insights on professional journeys and life beyond business.

Kamath made the announcement that every episode of ‘WTF is’, will be pledging a whopping amount towards a democratically decided charity, with the amount pooled in by Nikhil himself and his guests on the podcast. The final choice of the charity will be made by the listeners/viewers as they get to vote on which charity gets the funds.

In a world where philanthropy and social responsibility are becoming more vital, Nikhil Kamath's initiative exemplifies how business leaders can create a positive impact beyond the corporate world. He not only leads by example but also encourages other industry leaders to step up and contribute towards societal welfare.

Nikhil’s inclination towards philanthropy is not new. He has been deeply invested in charitable efforts, as evident from his own pledge, YIPP (Your Investment, Partnering Philanthropy), and his generous contribution to the Bill Gates Foundation for India, as the youngest Indian to have pledged the majority of his wealth with the Gates Foundation for charitable causes in India.

During a recent podcast, Nithin Kamath said that the company was ‘not meant to become what it is today’ and Zerodha was built partly due to the keen trading skills of Nikhil Kamath.

“I quickly realised that Nikhil is a better trader than I am because at that point in time, we were trading money and I was also doing this side hustle of broking business. In 2008-09, I said if he is better at trading than me then why not he continue trading and maybe I can go to broking permanently," Nithin Kamath said recently during the ‘WTF is Health’ podcast.

Read more: 'Nikhil Kamath is a much better trader...': Zerodha founders on how they managed to build without VCs