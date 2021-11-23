OPEN APP
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath took to Twitter on Tuesday to complain about a issues faced by many. He was unable to order his lunch on Swiggy using a HDFC Bank credit card. Unsure if it was a problem on the bank's end or whether his Vodafone Idea connection was the culprit, Kamath posted a tweet about his afternoon conundrum.

Soon the comment section turned into customer care handles for the three companies mentioned in Kamath's tweet. Vodafone Idea, Swiggy and then HDFC Bank arrived at the comment section, offering to help. However, most if it was directed at the users in the comment section, who complained about similar experiences.

“Someone should figure out a better way of verifying OTP on credit card transactions... have been trying to order lunch on Swiggy using a HDFC credit card all afternoon," Kamath's tweet read.

“Or maybe it's my Vodafone connection?," he wondered.

Vi Customer Care replied with its usual response to customer queries posted on its Twitter feed: “Hi! I'm keen to help you get back to enjoying the superior Vi experience. Please DM us your current and alternate numbers so that we can get in touch with you."

When one user confirmed that the problem was at HDFC Bank's end, HDFC Bank Cares, the Twitter handle for the bank's customer care service, too appeared in the comment section.

Swiggy was seen helping one user, not Kamath though, in the comment after he had trouble using some of the available payment methods.

Swiggy's interaction caught someone's eye too. “Trouble faced by Nikhil...he tweeted abt it...Swiggy is busy replying to this Mayank guy with Kamath still trying to get his OTP. This is called stealing the limelight," one user commented.

However, we don't know if Kamath got his lunch.

