Nikhil Kamath hails Centre for tackling crime cases, See what he says

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Wednesday hailed the central government for tackling such cases, claiming that he often go for a walk on Bengaluru streets at 11 pm without any fear of safety.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
While people often worry to go out at night due to increasing crime rate in the country, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Wednesday hailed the central government for tackling such cases, claiming that he often go for a walk on Bengaluru streets at 11 pm without any fear of safety.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
While people often worry to go out at night due to increasing crime rate in the country, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Wednesday hailed the central government for tackling such cases, claiming that he often go for a walk on Bengaluru streets at 11 pm without any fear of safety.
Taking to Twitter, the billionaire asserted that he move out at 11 pm and walk for an hours on the streets in Bengaluru, however, he never had to fear for security or crime.
Taking to Twitter, the billionaire asserted that he move out at 11 pm and walk for an hours on the streets in Bengaluru, however, he never had to fear for security or crime.
“To be told in the west,not to wear a watch, or to walk in a park. Credit where it's due, the incumbent Indian government has done a good job of tackling crime, I ofter go for a walk on the streets of Bangalore for an hour at 11 pm. Never once had to fear for security/crime etc...," Nikhil Kamath tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“To be told in the west,not to wear a watch, or to walk in a park. Credit where it's due, the incumbent Indian government has done a good job of tackling crime, I ofter go for a walk on the streets of Bangalore for an hour at 11 pm. Never once had to fear for security/crime etc...," Nikhil Kamath tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The post gathered numerous comments and likes since it has been posted today morning. “Don't disclose your schedule, you are a billionaire ... And also precious for us," a user wrote.
The post gathered numerous comments and likes since it has been posted today morning. “Don't disclose your schedule, you are a billionaire ... And also precious for us," a user wrote.
“Only for parts of blr. Jp nagar( some phases ), jayanagar and most old bangalore areas are quite safe," another user tweeted, while the third wrote, “I am also walk 11pm after dinner sir Patna."
“Only for parts of blr. Jp nagar( some phases ), jayanagar and most old bangalore areas are quite safe," another user tweeted, while the third wrote, “I am also walk 11pm after dinner sir Patna."
Some even compared India with the United States of American (USA) and said, “I feel india is much more safer then USA." “Very true, have realised this," one more user said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Some even compared India with the United States of American (USA) and said, “I feel india is much more safer then USA." “Very true, have realised this," one more user said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, in contradiction to Nikhil's experience, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2021 data shows that Bengaluru accounts for maximum number of kidnapping and abduction cases in South India. In addition to this, the city also ranks fourth in the total number of theft cases across the country.
However, in contradiction to Nikhil's experience, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2021 data shows that Bengaluru accounts for maximum number of kidnapping and abduction cases in South India. In addition to this, the city also ranks fourth in the total number of theft cases across the country.