Nikhil Kamath is India's youngest billionaire. Check out who else is on Forbes' 2024 list
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, tops India's youngest billionaires list with a net worth of $3.1 billion. Mukesh Ambani remains the richest. Zerodha disrupted India's brokerage market with 10 million clients.
Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, and Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal have emerged as India's youngest billionaires. 37-year-old Nikhil Kamath leads the list with a net worth of $3.1 billion according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2024. Meanwhile Mukesh Ambani remain the country's richest individual with a net worth of $116 billion. He is followed by Gautam Adani who ranks 17th with a net worth of 84 billion.