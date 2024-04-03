Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, tops India's youngest billionaires list with a net worth of $3.1 billion. Mukesh Ambani remains the richest. Zerodha disrupted India's brokerage market with 10 million clients.

Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, and Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal have emerged as India's youngest billionaires. 37-year-old Nikhil Kamath leads the list with a net worth of $3.1 billion according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2024. Meanwhile Mukesh Ambani remain the country's richest individual with a net worth of $116 billion. He is followed by Gautam Adani who ranks 17th with a net worth of 84 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nikhil Kamath is ranked 1062 on the Forbes list with a net worth of $3.1 billion. 41-year-old Binny Bansal follows with a net worth of $1.4 billion and a rank of 2152. Fellow Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal follows with a net worth of $1.4 billion and a rank of 2410.

Burjeel Holdings founder Shamsheer Vayalil rounds out the top five (as per age) with a net worth of $3.5 billion and an overall rank of 920. 47-year-old Ravi Modi of Vedant Fashions ranks next with a net worth of $2.6 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nikhil Kamath - India's youngest billionaire - is ranked 1062 on the Forbes list with a net worth of $3.1 billion.

“Nikhil Kamath cofounded discount brokerage Zerodha in 2010 with his older brother Nithin Kamath. It went on to disrupt the brokerage market in India. The Bangalore-based Zerodha, has 10 million clients, making it one of the largest brokerage firms in the country," Forbes writes about the businessman.

He is also the youngest Indian signatory of the Giving Pledge, having committed to give away half his wealth in June 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on why WFH can't work for everyone: ‘Big gaps in…’ Several leading businesmen also feature on Forbes' list of the richest people in the world — led by 66-year-old Mukesh Ambani at the 9th rank. He is followed by Gautam Adani at rank 17 (net worth of $84 billion) and Shiv Nadar at rank 39 (net worth of $36.9 billion). Savitri Jindal and family stand at rank 46 with a net worth of $33.5 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!