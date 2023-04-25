Meet Nikhil Meswani. He takes care of the everyday affairs of Mukesh Ambani’s IPL cricket franchise Mumbai Indians. And, he earns more than the Reliance Industries chairman himself. It is, however, unfair to attach Nikhil Meswani only to the IPL and the Mumbai Indians.

Meswani is an integral part of making Reliance Industries a successful venture. His elder brother, Hital Meswani, is also an executive director at the company. Nikhil Meswani's father, Rasiklal Meswani, is Dhirubhai Ambani's first cousin and one of the founder directors of Reliance Industries. Meswani's family has been an essential part of the company's growth and success over the years.

Meswani is a top executive at Reliance Industries, one of the largest conglomerates in India. Meswani is the cousin of Mukesh Ambani and has been with the company since 1986. He earned ₹24 crores in the 2021-22 financial year, which is more than what Mukesh Ambani earns.

Ambani has capped his salary at ₹15 crore for over 10 years and even forwent his earnings in the past two years to help with the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Meswani is one of the executive directors at Reliance Industries and played a crucial role in the company's success. He started his career as a project officer and quickly rose through the ranks to become an executive director.

Meswani is credited with playing a key role in many of the company's major projects, including the Jamnagar refinery, one of the largest refineries globally. He was also instrumental in the company's entry into the telecom and retail sectors.

During the GIS inaugural function in Indore in January, Nikhil Meswani delivered a speech regarding the future expansion plans of the company in Madhya Pradesh and their investments in the region.

As an executive director of Reliance Industries, Meswani highlighted Ambani's visionary leadership that has enabled Reliance to prosper not only as an enterprise but also as an enabler of social and transformational growth. He urged the audience to invest in Madhya Pradesh, emphasising the honour and privilege of speaking at such a forum.