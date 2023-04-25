Home / News / India /  This Mumbai Indians boss earns more than Mukesh Ambani; his family has been instrumental in Reliance Industries’ success
Back

Meet Nikhil Meswani. He takes care of the everyday affairs of Mukesh Ambani’s IPL cricket franchise Mumbai Indians. And, he earns more than the Reliance Industries chairman himself. It is, however, unfair to attach Nikhil Meswani only to the IPL and the Mumbai Indians.

Meswani is an integral part of making Reliance Industries a successful venture. His elder brother, Hital Meswani, is also an executive director at the company. Nikhil Meswani's father, Rasiklal Meswani, is Dhirubhai Ambani's first cousin and one of the founder directors of Reliance Industries. Meswani's family has been an essential part of the company's growth and success over the years.

Meswani is a top executive at Reliance Industries, one of the largest conglomerates in India. Meswani is the cousin of Mukesh Ambani and has been with the company since 1986. He earned 24 crores in the 2021-22 financial year, which is more than what Mukesh Ambani earns.

Also Read: Salary of Mukesh Ambani's driver: He earns higher than most people you know

Ambani has capped his salary at 15 crore for over 10 years and even forwent his earnings in the past two years to help with the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Meswani is one of the executive directors at Reliance Industries and played a crucial role in the company's success. He started his career as a project officer and quickly rose through the ranks to become an executive director.

Meswani is credited with playing a key role in many of the company's major projects, including the Jamnagar refinery, one of the largest refineries globally. He was also instrumental in the company's entry into the telecom and retail sectors.

During the GIS inaugural function in Indore in January, Nikhil Meswani delivered a speech regarding the future expansion plans of the company in Madhya Pradesh and their investments in the region.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani's chef earns more than most MLAs in India

As an executive director of Reliance Industries, Meswani highlighted Ambani's visionary leadership that has enabled Reliance to prosper not only as an enterprise but also as an enabler of social and transformational growth. He urged the audience to invest in Madhya Pradesh, emphasising the honour and privilege of speaking at such a forum.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout