Meswani is an integral part of making Reliance Industries a successful venture. His elder brother, Hital Meswani, is also an executive director at the company. Nikhil Meswani's father, Rasiklal Meswani, is Dhirubhai Ambani's first cousin and one of the founder directors of Reliance Industries. Meswani's family has been an essential part of the company's growth and success over the years.