A 21-year-old woman was murdered in broad daylight outside her college in Ballabgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district on Monday. The incident took place during a failed abduction attempt that was recorded on camera.

The woman, identified as Nikita Tomar, had come out of her college after appearing for an exam when the incident took place, ACP, Ballabgarh, Jaiveer Singh Rathi told news agency PTI.

The accused, who arrived at the spot in a vehicle, tried to pull the woman inside, in a possible bid to abduct her, but she resisted after which one of the accused shot her. The brutal murder was caught on camera.

She was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries, the ACP said.

He said during preliminary investigation, it has emerged that one of the accused was known to her.

Accused Tausif, Rehan arrested

Both the men allegedly involved in the murder have been arrested and the main accused has been identified as Tausif, police confirmed. The other accused has been identified as Rehan, a resident of Nuh in Haryana.

The family of the woman has linked the killing of the 21-year-old to so-called 'love jihad'. The family claimed that the woman was attacked outside her college by a man who was infatuated with her while the other accused is his associate.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

'SIT will probe case to ensure justice'

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, “Both accused involved in the brutal murder of a girl student in Faridabad last evening arrested. The murder weapon has been recovered. An SIT led by ACP Crime Anil Kumar will ensure quick probe and time-bound trial to ensure justice to the family."

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar has also said that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via