The Indian Navy is set to commission two indigenously constructed frontline warships - Surat and Nilgiri - and a diesel-electric submarine Vagsheer on January 15. All three are expected to enhance the force's overall combat prowess significantly.

"The combined commissioning of Nilgiri, Surat, and Vaghsheer demonstrates India’s unparalleled progress in defense self-reliance and indigenous shipbuilding," the government said in a press release.

Surat is a guided-missile destroyer, while Nilgiri is a stealth frigate. The warships and the submarine will be commissioned at a ceremony at the naval dockyard in Mumbai. All three platforms have been designed and constructed entirely at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai.

Both Nilgiri and Surat are equipped with modern aviation facilities and "can operate a range of helicopters, including Chetak, ALH, Sea King, and the newly inducted MH-60R, during both day and night operations," the government said.

The Centre added that these ships include specific accommodations to support a "sizeable complement of women officers and sailors, aligning with the Navy’s progressive steps toward gender-inclusion in frontline combat roles."

Here's all you need to know about Surat, Nilgiri and Vagsheer:

Surat: Key features 1. Surat is the fourth and final ship of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class

2. The Project 15B destroyer, Surat, is the culmination of the follow-on class to the Kolkata-class (Project 15A) destroyers, featuring substantial improvements in design and capabilities.

3. Surat is a guided missile destroyer with a displacement of 7,400 tons and an overall length of 164 meters.

4. It is a potent and versatile platform equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles and torpedoes.

5. The destroyer is also powered by a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion set, comprising four gas turbines.

6. Surat has achieved speeds in excess of 30 knots (56 km/h) during her sea trials.

7. It is also poised to be Indian Navy's first Al-enabled warship utilising indigenously developed Al solutions which would enhance its operational efficiency manifolds.

8. Surat's keel was laid on November 7, 2019 and was launched on May 17, 2022. The ship was delivered to the Indian Navy in 31 months from launch to delivery, making her the fastest indigenous destroyer ever built.

The ship had commenced her Contractor Sea Trials on June 15, 2024 and completed her Final Machinery Trials on November 25, 2024, "within an unprecedented record time of just six months."

Nilgiri: Key features 1. Nilgiri is the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class. It's a major advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates, incorporating significant stealth features and reduced radar signatures through state-of-the-art technology.

2. Nilgiri is first among the seven P17A frigates under construction and MDL, Mumbai and GRSE, Kolkata.

3. These multi-mission frigates are capable of operating in a ‘blue water’ environment, "dealing with both conventional and non-conventional threats in the area of India’s Maritime Interests."

4. The ships are powered by two Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) main propulsion plants, each comprising a Diesel Engine and Gas Turbine, driving a Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP).

5. The ships also have state- of-the-art Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).

6. They are fitted with supersonic surface-to-surface missile system, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles system, 76 mm Upgraded Gun, and a combination of rapid-fire close-in weapon systems.

7. Nilgiri’s keel was laid on December 28, 2017 and the ship was launched into water on September 28, 2019. The ship had sailed out for her maiden sea trials in Augusta 24 and ever since, has undergone a comprehensive schedule of trials in harbour and at sea.

Vaghsheer submarine: Key features 1. Vaghsheer is the sixth and final Scorpene-class submarine under the Kalvari-class Project 75.

2. It is one of the most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines in the world.

3. It is designed to undertake a wide range of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, area surveillance, and special operations.