Nilgiris district collector declares a school holiday in Pandalur & Gudalur districts due to heavy rains

The Nilgiris district collector declared a one-day school holiday in the Pandalur and Gudalur districts of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, following a recommendation from the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Kanav Khanduja
First Published10:13 AM IST
Heavy rain in Nilgiris
Heavy rain in Nilgiris

Due to heavy rains, the Nilgiris district collector declared a one-day school holiday in the Pandalur and Gudalur districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. This decision follows a recommendation from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), which has predicted heavy rains in this region.

Areas of the Western Ghats, such as the Nilgiris, Theni, Tinkasi, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Dindigul, are predicted to experience heavy rains over the next two days. The rest of Tamil Nadu will experience lighter rains with some thunderstorms. 

