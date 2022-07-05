NIMCET Result 2022 likely to be declared today. Here's how to check

NIMCET Result 2022 likely to be declared today. Here's how to check1 min read . 07:43 PM IST
- Candidates who wrote the NIMCET 2022 exam will have access to their scorecards on the official website- nimcet.in, once the results are announced
The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur is likely to declare the results of the NIMCET 2022 today, 5 July.
The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur is likely to declare the results of the NIMCET 2022 today, 5 July.
The National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 result is scheduled to be declared on 5 July, 2022, according to the official statement.
The National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 result is scheduled to be declared on 5 July, 2022, according to the official statement.
Candidates who wrote the NIMCET 2022 exam will have access to their scorecards on the official website- nimcet.in, once the results are announced
Candidates who wrote the NIMCET 2022 exam will have access to their scorecards on the official website- nimcet.in, once the results are announced
However, there has been no official announcement or record of the timing at which the result will be declared.
However, there has been no official announcement or record of the timing at which the result will be declared.
The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission into their MCA programme.
The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission into their MCA programme.
The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2022-23 in above 09 NITs is based on the Rank obtained in NIMCET 2022 only.
The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2022-23 in above 09 NITs is based on the Rank obtained in NIMCET 2022 only.
Here's how to check the result and download the scorecard
Here's how to check the result and download the scorecard
Once announced candidates will be able to download and check their NIMCET result 2022 on the official website.
Once announced candidates will be able to download and check their NIMCET result 2022 on the official website.
1. Go to the official website, nimcet.in.
1. Go to the official website, nimcet.in.
2. On the homepage, go to the latest notifications and find the link 'Download 2022 NIMCET Result.
2. On the homepage, go to the latest notifications and find the link 'Download 2022 NIMCET Result.
3. Click on the link and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
3. Click on the link and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
4. Enter the details like roll number, date of birth, and so on.
4. Enter the details like roll number, date of birth, and so on.
5. Verify the captcha and hit the 'Login' option.
5. Verify the captcha and hit the 'Login' option.
6. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result carefully against your roll number.
6. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result carefully against your roll number.
7. Download and save your NIMCET 2022 result, you should also keep a hard copy for future reference.
7. Download and save your NIMCET 2022 result, you should also keep a hard copy for future reference.