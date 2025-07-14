Nimisha Priya execution: Centre tells SC ‘nothing much govt can do’; petitioner says only remaining option is...

The Supreme Court heard on Monday, July 14, a plea seeking to stall Keralite nurse Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen, which is scheduled to take place on July 16.

Attorney General of India (AGI) R Venkataramani stated that the Indian government is making every possible effort to save Priya's life.

He informed the Supreme Court that talks are ongoing with Yemeni authorities, including the public prosecutor handling Priya's case, to secure a suspension of the execution order until negotiations can be pursued.

However, the AGI admitted that the Indian government's ability to intervene is limited, describing it as "a very complex issue".

‘Nothing much the government can do’ During the hearing, the Centre told the Supreme Court, "There's nothing much the government can do." AGI Venkataramani pointed to the "sensitivity of Yemen". He said, "It's not diplomatically recognised...blood money is a private negotiation."

“There's a point till which the Government of India can go. We have reached that,” the Attorney General of India told the Supreme Court, according to Live Law.

“It's not a matter where government can be asked to do something beyond defined limit...it's very unfortunate,” Venkataramani was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

“We also told the public prosecutor if the execution can be suspended. But it has not worked out. Nothing matters to the Yemen government,” Venkataramani reportedly said.

What do petitioners want? Negotiations Justices Sandeep Mehta, who heard the matter in the Supreme Court alongside Justice Vikram Nath, said the petitioner is only requesting the government for negotiation.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said, “Local embassy officials accompany the [Nimisha’s] mother to jail in Yemen... Anybody from the government can negotiate...that's the small thing we are asking for.”

However, the Centre told the court that “it may be a question of more [blood] money, we don't know. It seems to be a kind of standstill. The government is trying its best”.

‘The only remaining option is...’ Meanwhile, the petitioners said they are willing to pay higher blood money.

The counsel for Priya informed the Court that the only remaining option to save her is through a blood money settlement, provided the family of the deceased is willing to accept it.

The counsel argued that the only thing that is possible today to avoid Priya’s death sentence “is for the [victim’s] family to be convinced.”

“But they [victim’s family] say it is a question of honour and we don't accept. We don't know if it changes with more money. But as of now, standstill,” the Centre informed the court.

During the hearing, Justice Sandeep Mehta expressed deep concern and remarked that it would be very unfortunate if Priya were to lose her life.

After hearing submissions from both Priya's counsel and the AGI, the Supreme Court scheduled the matter for further hearing on Friday, July 18.

What is blood money? Blood money is money paid in compensation to the family of someone who has been killed.

Nimisha Priya is facing death sentence in Yemen for the 'murder' of a Yemeni national in 2017, who allegedly tortured and assaulted her. To retrieve her passport from his possession, she reportedly tried to sedate the Yemeni man, but an overdose caused his death.

With two days left until her execution, Priya's family is trying to negotiate 'blood money' with the victim’s family, so she can be pardoned in terms of Sharia law. Reportedly, an offer of 1 million dollars ( ₹8.6 crore) has been made to the Yemeni family.