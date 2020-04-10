Nine areas in Gurugram, including upscale Laburnum, declared 'containment zones'

Gurugram: The district administration of Gurugram has identified nine areas and declared them as 'containment zones' in the wake of the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The glitzy Laburnum Society also figures in the list of containment zones.

Sector 9, Nirvana County in Sector 54, Palam Tihar, Emaar Palm Gardens in Sector 83, Laburnum Society and Sector 39 are among the urban clusters that figure in the list. Three rural clusters have also been earmarked as containment zones -- Fazilpur Jharsa, Ward No 11 in Pataudi and Raipur village in Sohna.

The administration said that its team will go from door-to-door in these areas for screening or thermal scanning of each resident. "Gates/door knobs of each and every household will be properly sanitised," said the government order.

Needless to say, none can either leave the areas till they remain designated as containment zones, nor can anyone enter there. The administration has asked the Gurugram Police to put barricades as well.

For essential services like ration, dairy products and vegetables, a list of shops has been asked to be prepared and arrange for home delivery of essential items.

This is in line with the sealing of 34 areas in Noida, which came into effect from April 8 midnight, and the sealing of some pockets in Delhi on Thursday.

This is part of emulating the Bhilwara model in Rajasthan with an aim to aggressively ensure contact tracing and enforce strict social distancing.

Meanwhile, ambulances and paramedics have been kept on standby in these areas, should the need for them arise.

As of Thursday evening, India has recorded 5,218 active Covid-19 cases and 169 deaths. Haryana has recorded a total of 169 cases so far.

