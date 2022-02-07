Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nine killed after car-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh

Nine killed after car-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh

Nine people, including two children, were killed when a car in which they were travelling collided with a truck coming from the opposition direction in Andhra Pradesh.
1 min read . 08:28 AM IST ANI

The police said the truck was travelling at a high speed when it lost control and rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction

Nine people died after a collision between a car and a lorry at Budagavi village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district.

According to Venkata Swamy, Sub Inspector of police, Uravakonda Police Station, the car was carrying a total of nine passengers including the driver.

The incident took place on Sunday.

"The victims were returning to Nimmagallu. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway," said Venkata Swamy.

The police said the truck was travelling at a high speed when it lost control and rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

