Nine of 21 approved greenfield airports operationalised: Centre

These nine greenfield airports are located in Durgapur, Shirdi, Kannur, Pakyong, Kalaburagi, Orvakal, Sindhudurg, Kushinagar and Donyi Polo.
NEW DELHI: A total of nine Greenfield airports have been operationalised in the country, said Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh (Retd) on Thursday.
Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that the central government has accorded ‘in-principle’ approval for setting up of 21 greenfield airports across the country, and nine of them have been operationalised so far.
These nine greenfield airports are located in Durgapur, Shirdi, Kannur, Pakyong, Kalaburagi, Orvakal, Sindhudurg, Kushinagar and Donyi Polo.
Donyi Polo airport is the latest and only greenfield airport to be operationalised in 2022.
According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the government has granted in-principle approval to state government of Gujarat for development of two greenfield airports at Hirasar (Rajkot) and Dholera (Ahmedabad).
“The State Government has collaborated with Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development of the Hirasar airport at a project cost of Rs. 1405 crore. As regards development of Dholera Greenfield Airport at a project cost of Rs. 1305 crore, a Joint Venture Company comprising AAI, Government of Gujarat (GoG) and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) holding equity in the ratio of 51:33:16 respectively has been formed to oversee its implementation," it said.
The Centre has accorded in-principle approval for setting up of 21 greenfield airports - Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga in Karnataka, Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat, Karaikal in Puducherry, Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Oravakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala and Donyi Polo, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh across the country.
The Centre has formulated the Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy, 2008, which prescribes procedure and conditions for development of a new greenfield airport in the country.
As per the policy, state government or an airport developer, willing to establish an airport, is required to send a proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for 2-stage approval i.e. ‘Site-Clearance’ followed by ‘In-Principle’ approval. Such proposals are considered by MoCA as per the procedure stipulated in the GFA Policy.
The responsibility of implementation of airport projects including funding of the projects rests with the concerned airport developer including the respective state government (in case the State Government is the project proponent).
