Nine of 21 approved greenfield airports operationalised: Centre

“The State Government has collaborated with Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development of the Hirasar airport at a project cost of Rs. 1405 crore. As regards development of Dholera Greenfield Airport at a project cost of Rs. 1305 crore, a Joint Venture Company comprising AAI, Government of Gujarat (GoG) and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) holding equity in the ratio of 51:33:16 respectively has been formed to oversee its implementation," it said.

