Nine people, including 1 child, die in car-truck collision on Goa-Mumbai highway

Nine people were killed on Thursday and a child was left injured after a car collided with a truck on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, said police.

The deceased comprised five men, three women, and one child, the police said.

The injured in the Rapoli area accident is also a child, stated the police. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

