Nine people, including 1 child, die in car-truck collision on Goa-Mumbai highway1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 09:18 AM IST
A child among nine dead in the accident on the Goa-Mumbai highway that also left another child injured.
A child among nine dead in the accident on the Goa-Mumbai highway that also left another child injured.
Nine people were killed on Thursday and a child was left injured after a car collided with a truck on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, said police.