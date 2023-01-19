Nine people, including 1 child, die in car-truck collision on Goa-Mumbai highway

Nine people, including 1 child, die in car-truck collision on Goa-Mumbai highway1 min read . 09:18 AM IST
A child among nine dead in the accident on the Goa-Mumbai highway that also left another child injured.
A child among nine dead in the accident on the Goa-Mumbai highway that also left another child injured.
Nine people were killed on Thursday and a child was left injured after a car collided with a truck on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, said police.
Nine people were killed on Thursday and a child was left injured after a car collided with a truck on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, said police.
The deceased comprised five men, three women, and one child, the police said.
The deceased comprised five men, three women, and one child, the police said.
The injured in the Rapoli area accident is also a child, stated the police.
The injured in the Rapoli area accident is also a child, stated the police.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.