Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Nine people, including 1 child, die in car-truck collision on Goa-Mumbai highway

Nine people, including 1 child, die in car-truck collision on Goa-Mumbai highway

1 min read . 09:18 AM ISTANI
The deceased comprised five men, three women, and one child, the police said.

A child among nine dead in the accident on the Goa-Mumbai highway that also left another child injured.

Nine people were killed on Thursday and a child was left injured after a car collided with a truck on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, said police.

Nine people were killed on Thursday and a child was left injured after a car collided with a truck on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, said police.

The deceased comprised five men, three women, and one child, the police said.

The deceased comprised five men, three women, and one child, the police said.

The injured in the Rapoli area accident is also a child, stated the police. 

The injured in the Rapoli area accident is also a child, stated the police. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP