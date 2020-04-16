Nine test positive for covid-19 in AP, Telangana mulls easing lockdown

HYDERABAD: Nine more people in Andhra Pradesh have tested positive for covid-19, as cases continue to rise taking the state's tally to 534.

Latest cases have been reported from the Krishna, Kurnool and West Godavari districts. On Wednesday, AP saw a spike in cases after 42 people tested positive for the virus.

According to a bulletin from the AP government, there are 500 active covid-19 cases in the state as of Thursday morning. So far, 20 people have recovered while 14 others have died.

Out of the 13 districts in AP, Guntur (122) has the highest number of cases, followed by Kurnool (113) and Nellore (58). The three districts together account for more than half of the total 534 cases in the state.

The AP government has also identified 141 covid-19 clusters and has set up containment zones to stop the virus from spreading. A senior official from the state government who did not want to be named said most of the cases reported in AP are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat sect at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month.

On Thursday, a press release from AP chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the second phase of free distribution of rice to card-holders has started.

At least 1,500 people from AP and Telangana had attended the meeting in Delhi last month. As many as 42 mandals out of the total 676 across 13 districts of AP have been declared red zones and have been cordoned off. The state government in AP has also undertaken a slew of measures to ensure that the agricultural sector doesn’t suffer, by setting up additional temporary Rythu (farmer) bazars and also by converting AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses into mobile markets.

A total of 451 APSRTC buses have been converted into mobile Rythu Bazars, which are selling a wide range of essentials straight from the farm. The statement added that the department of agriculture marketing has also scaled up its delivery services, with one-fourth (25%) of the produce being sold door-to-door. The process of onboarding logistical partners is under way and an app will be launched soon.

In neighbouring Telangana, six new cases were reported, taking the tally of covid-19 cases in the state to 650. While there are 514 active cases in the state as of 15 April, 118 people have recovered and have been discharged, while 18 people have died. On Thursday, Telangana chief minister

K. Chandrashekhar Rao chaired a cabinet meeting to decide whether to implement the lockdown relaxations in the state, as outlined by the Centre, after 20 April, or to continue with the ongoing lockdown till 3 May.

