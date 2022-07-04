NINL's strategic disinvestment transaction completed: Finance Ministry

NINL's strategic disinvestment transaction completed: Finance Ministry2 min read . 05:04 PM IST
- With this announcement, now Tata Steel will have the NINL's 93.71% stake.
The Ministry of Finance on 4 July said that the strategic disinvestment transaction for Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) has been completed, with the transfer of 93.71 per cent shares of the joint venture partners to Tata Steel Long products Limited.
The Ministry of Finance on 4 July said that the strategic disinvestment transaction for Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) has been completed, with the transfer of 93.71 per cent shares of the joint venture partners to Tata Steel Long products Limited.
The Enterprise Value (EV) paid by the Tata Steel is ₹12,100 Crores, and the payment has been utilised as per the sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for settlement of dues of employees, operational creditors, secured financial creditors and sellers (operational and financial dues) and for equity of selling shareholders as per SPA, said the ministry in an official statement.
The Enterprise Value (EV) paid by the Tata Steel is ₹12,100 Crores, and the payment has been utilised as per the sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for settlement of dues of employees, operational creditors, secured financial creditors and sellers (operational and financial dues) and for equity of selling shareholders as per SPA, said the ministry in an official statement.
"MNINL Strategic Disinvestment transaction has been completed today with the transfer of 93.71% shares of the Joint Venture Partners (4 CPSEs and 2 Odisha Govt. PSUs) to the Strategic Buyer, M/s Tata Steel Long products Limited. The Enterprise Value paid by the Strategic Buyer is ₹12,100 Crores," the ministry said.
"MNINL Strategic Disinvestment transaction has been completed today with the transfer of 93.71% shares of the Joint Venture Partners (4 CPSEs and 2 Odisha Govt. PSUs) to the Strategic Buyer, M/s Tata Steel Long products Limited. The Enterprise Value paid by the Strategic Buyer is ₹12,100 Crores," the ministry said.
Earlier, the Letter of Award (LOA) was issued to Tata Steel Long Products Limited on 2 February, 2022, and the SPA was signed on 10 March, 2022.
Earlier, the Letter of Award (LOA) was issued to Tata Steel Long Products Limited on 2 February, 2022, and the SPA was signed on 10 March, 2022.
On May 3, Tata Steel said the company will complete the acquisition of NINL by the end of the current quarter.
On May 3, Tata Steel said the company will complete the acquisition of NINL by the end of the current quarter.
ALSO READ: Tata Steel to complete NINL acquisition within this quarter: CEO
ALSO READ: Tata Steel to complete NINL acquisition within this quarter: CEO
T V Narendran, CEO and MD, had said, "The acquisition of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited will be closed in 1QFY23 and we will scale it up rapidly to drive expansion of our high-value retail business."
T V Narendran, CEO and MD, had said, "The acquisition of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited will be closed in 1QFY23 and we will scale it up rapidly to drive expansion of our high-value retail business."
Operations at the 1.1 million tonne integrated NINL plant at Kalinganagar, where Tata Steel has a steel plant, are suspended at present. NINL has its own captive power plant to meet the internal power requirement and air separation unit for producing oxygen, nitrogen and argon. Besides, the company also has its own captive iron ore mines which are under development.
Operations at the 1.1 million tonne integrated NINL plant at Kalinganagar, where Tata Steel has a steel plant, are suspended at present. NINL has its own captive power plant to meet the internal power requirement and air separation unit for producing oxygen, nitrogen and argon. Besides, the company also has its own captive iron ore mines which are under development.