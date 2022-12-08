Ninth World Ayurveda Congress, Arogya Expo 2022 inaugurated in Goa

New Delhi: The ninth World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) was inaugurated on Thursday at Panaji, Goa. Addressing the event, Union minister of state for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shripad Naik said that the spread of Ayurveda worldwide has been facilitated by the setting up of a separate ministry of Ayush by the Centre in 2014. “When one sees the way Ayush is progressing today, one must remember that the seed of this development lies in that decision."

