'Nipah cases under control but threat…': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan broaches possibility of second wave
Kerala remains on alert as Nipah cases continue to be monitored, with no new infections reported so far.
Kerala remained braced for a fresh outbreak of Nipah cases with nearly a thousand people currently under surveillance. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the situation was under control but the ‘threat is not over yet’. Meanwhile the Kozhikode administration relaxed restrictions on Tuesday as no new cases of Nipah virus infection were reported in the state.