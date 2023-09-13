Nipah in Kerala is Bangladesh variant with ‘high mortality rate’. Check causes, symptoms and treatment of the infection1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Kerala Health Minister confirms Nipah virus outbreak, says it is the Bangladesh variant with high mortality rate. Containment zones declared.
In the wake of Nipah infection rise, State Health Minister Veena George said that the virus strain seen in Kerala was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infectious. The Health Minister on Tuesday confirmed that the two people died at a private hospital on Monday in Kozhikode due to Nipah infection.