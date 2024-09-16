Nipah: Kerala imposes restrictions at Malappuram’s containment zones, releases updated list of 175 contacts of deceased

The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala on Monday imposed restrictions at containment zones in Malappuram where a 24-year-old student recently died at a private hospital due to Nipah infection

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published16 Sep 2024, 11:35 PM IST
Nipah: Kerala imposes restrictions at Malappuram’s containment zones, releases updated list of 175 contacts of deceased
Nipah: Kerala imposes restrictions at Malappuram’s containment zones, releases updated list of 175 contacts of deceased(PTI)

The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala on Monday imposed restrictions at containment zones in Malappuram where a 24-year-old student recently died ata private hospital due to Nipah infection.

According to the restrictions, all shops in the containment zones are ordered to close by 7 PM. Places of mass gathering, such as schools, colleges, madrassas, anganwadis, tuition centres, and cinema halls, are asked to remain closed in the containment zones until further order. People have been advised to wear masks in public.

Also Read | Nipah Virus: Centre issues advisory as Kerala boy dies — check symptoms & risks

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Veena George has released an updated list of 175persons who were in contact with thedeceased student. "Out of them, 74 are health workers. 126 are primary contact while 49 are in the secondary contact list," the health minister said.

Releasing thecontact list of the deceased student, the state health minister said out of 126 primary contact lists, 104 people are considered to be under the high-risk category.

Also Read | Nipah outbreak in Kerala? All you need to know as 14-year-old boy tests positive

The minister further said 10 people are being treated at Manjeri Medical College Hospital, and 13 people's samples have been sent for testing.

The health department has also formed 66 teams and fever survey has started within three km radius of the house of the deceased, the minister added.

Earlier on Sunday, George announced that a 24-year-old man who recently died at a private hospital in Malappuram was infected with the Nipah virus.

Also Read | Why Nipah Virus Keeps Returning To Kerala; Symptoms, Precautions; All You Need To Know | In Focus

The man, a native of Malappuram's Naduvath was a student in Bengaluru and had came home to avail treatment for a leg injury. Later, he contracted a fever and consulted doctors at different hospitals. He died on September 9 at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna.

This was second death this year due to the Nipah virus, which the World Health Organisation defines as a priority pathogen because of its potential to cause an epidemic.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 11:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaNipah: Kerala imposes restrictions at Malappuram’s containment zones, releases updated list of 175 contacts of deceased

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue