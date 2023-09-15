Nipah outbreak in Kerala: The Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Rajeev Bahl informed that the mortality rate in Nipah virus infection cases is very high compared to the Covid-19 infection. The head of the medical body added that while in Covid-19 the mortality was no more than 2% to 3%, in Nipah virus infection cases the mortality rate has ranged between 40% to 70%.

Rajeev Bahl emphasized that all the current cases of Nipah virus in Kerala were in contact with one index patient and efforts are on to contain the Nipah outbreak. The number of confirmed cases of the Nipah virus touched 6 with a 39-year-old man in Kerala's Kozhikode district becoming the latest victim of the virus.

Currently, there are no vaccines for the Nipah virus, but doses of monoclonal antibodies are provided to the patients in the early stages of infection. The ICMR chief added that India has sought 20 more doses of monoclonal antibody.

So far, two people have died this year with the Nipah virus in Kerala's fourth outbreak of the virus since 2018. The state government said at least 706 people, including 153 health workers, were undergoing tests to check the spread of the virus.

Central Govt dispatches NIV team

The Central government has dispatched an advanced team from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to Kozhikode in Kerala. This team includes mobile units that are equipped with BSL-3 laboratories for conducting on-site testing. At the same time, a diverse group under the leadership of Dr. Mala Chhabra has been appointed by the Union Health Ministry to assist the state in implementing public health measures to address this outbreak.

The alert of the Nipah virus infection has also forced the neighboring Karnataka to release an advisory cautioning people to not travel to affected areas of Kerala. “The surveillance activities in the districts bordering Kerala state need to be intensified to prevent the transmission of the infection...Training of healthcare staff to the PHC level. District Rapid Response Team (RRT) inclusive of veterinary officers to be alerted. Identify and keep at least two beds reserved in the district hospital for quarantining the suspected cases reported if any negative pressure ICU is to be identified," said the advisory adding that the officials need to ensure adequate stock of essential drugs and oxygen in the hospital," the advisory said.