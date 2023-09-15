Nipah outbreak in Kerala: Govt panel says mortality rate 'very high' than Covid-191 min read 15 Sep 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Nipah outbreak in Kerala: ICMR chief emphasised that all the current cases of Nipah virus in Kerala were in contact of one index patient and efforts are on to contain the Nipah outbreak
Nipah outbreak in Kerala: The Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Rajeev Bahl informed that the mortality rate in Nipah virus infection cases is very high compared to the Covid-19 infection. The head of the medical body added that while in Covid-19 the mortality was no more than 2% to 3%, in Nipah virus infection cases the mortality rate has ranged between 40% to 70%.