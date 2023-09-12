Nipah outbreak news: Centre dispatches assistance team to Kerala after 2 die of virus1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:18 PM IST
The health department of Kerala suspects two more people of the same family to be infected by the Nipah virus and their samples have been sent for testing
The Union Health Ministry has confirmed that the 2 unnatural deaths reported in the Kozhikode district were due to the Nipah virus. With the confirmation Centre dispatched a team to Kerala to assist the health department and also take stock of the situation. The first death occurred on 30 August, while the second death occured on Monday.