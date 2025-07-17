Nipah scare: 674 people on contact list across Kerala; 12 kept in isolation in Malappuram

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said 674 people are currently on the Nipah contact list across the state, reported PTI.

Among them, 131 are from Malappuram, 426 from Palakkad, 115 from Kozhikode, and one each from Ernakulam and Thrissur, the minister stated.

Twelve individuals are kept in isolation and receiving treatment, while 88 samples have tested negative so far in Malappuram.

As many as 81 people from Malappuram, 2 from Palakkad, and 1 from Ernakulam have been removed from the contact list based on the completion of their isolation period.

Seventeen people are currently in isolation in Palakkad. Statewide, 32 people fall under the highest-risk category and 111 are being monitored under the high-risk category, she mentioned.

George has directed the One Health Centre for Nipah Research to document all matters related to the outbreak. Earlier, an ICMR team visited Malappuram to assess the situation.

The update arrived as Kerala reported a second Nipah case in the Palakkad district after the demise of a 58-year-old man from Kumaramputhur near Mannarkkad. He tested positive for the virus and died at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna.

Meanwhile, a contact list has been prepared in the case, said George, adding the government is awaiting confirmation from the Pune Institute of Virology.

The minister added that the patient died on July 12, and his samples tested positive in a test conducted at Manjeri Medical College.

Steps taken by the government The Kerala government has issued an alert to hospitals in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Thrissur districts of the state.

Apart from this, the government directed field-level activities to intensify and continue fever surveillance. Further monitoring will be carried out, including the mobile tower location. The minister also directed the team to be strengthened in case another case is found.

According to the details shared by the minister, 10 people are currently under treatment in Malappuram, two of whom are in intensive care. The state has now categorised 36 people as being in the highest-risk group and 128 under high-risk monitoring.