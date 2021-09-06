The central team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that was deputed to Kerala's Kozhikode district in the wake of the Nipah virus outbreak has submitted its recommendations to the state government.

Following this, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to Kerala chief secretary VP Joy, recommending the measures.

To control further spread of the virus, the team has suggested the state to focus on:

Surveillance

Both hospital-based and community-based surveillance needs to be strengthened. Awareness needs to be created among the field formations for early detection of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome/ respiratory distress and risk communicated to the public.

Active search for cases need to be undertaken in the containment area, as per the micro plan provided by the central team.

The nearby districts of Kannur, Malappuram and Wayanad need to be alerted.

2. Contact tracing

The district authorities must identify primary and secondary contacts and prepare line listing of high risk and low-risk contacts.

All high-risk contacts may be moved to identified facility quarantine and observed for symptoms.

3. Hospital infrastructure and logistics

Govt Medical College, Kozhikode has been identified as the treatment centre. Adequate number of single room isolation facility, negative pressure ICU may be earmarked as stand by.

A referral system be established along with earmarked ambulances and trained staff.

Adequate stock of Ribaverin (anti-viral) and personal protective equipments equipmentneed to be maintained at the district level.

Kerala govt's management plan

The Kerala government on Monday issued a Nipah management plan listing the health protocol to be followed by government and private hospitals.

State health minister Veena George in a statement said district authorities can prepare a separate management plan for Nipah and also informed that the treatment and discharge guidelines were also published.

She asked all districts authorities to remain cautious and to keep under observation those who are affected by encephalitis.

The state health department has been on high alert after a 12-year old boy from Kozhikode succumbed to Nipah virus infection on Sunday.

"The prime objective is surveillance, testing and treatment of the patients. As part of surveillance, effective contact tracing and quarantine will be done. Treatment protocol will be strictly followed and it will be constantly monitored," the minister said in a release.

The Nipah management plan will be coordinated at the state, district and hospital levels.

