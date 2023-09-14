Nipah virus in Kerala: 2 deaths, over 700 people tested. What we know so far about the outbreak.10 points2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 06:57 AM IST
Kerala races to contain Nipah virus outbreak, shuts schools and offices. 706 people being tested. 3 active cases
Nipah in Kerala: In a race to stop the spread of the rare and deadly Nipah virus, which has killed two people, Kerala shut some schools, offices, and public transport on Wednesday. The state government on Wednesday evening said at least 706 people, including 153 health workers, were undergoing tests to check the spread of the virus. Results were awaited.