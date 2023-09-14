Nipah virus in Kerala: Former Health Minister K K Shailaja shares updates says ‘Situation not as scary as in 2018’3 min read 14 Sep 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Former Health Minister and senior ruling CPI(M) MLA K K Shailaja reassures Kerala that the Nipah outbreak is not as scary as in 2018, as the state has protocols in place to effectively contain the virus.
Nipah in Kerala: With India on high alert after a resurgence of the potentially deadly Nipah virus (NiV), which has killed at least two people in recent days. The virus strain seen in the state was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infectious.