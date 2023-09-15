Nipah virus in Kerala: One more confirmed case pushes infection tally to 61 min read 15 Sep 2023, 08:41 AM IST
Nipah virus case confirmed in 39-year-old man in Kozhikode hospital: Health Minister's Office.
One more confirmed case of Nipah virus case has been reported in Kerala. Health Minister's Office informed that 39-year-old man, who has contracted the infection, is under observation in a hospital in Kozhikode. The total infection tally has now reached 6.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message