One more confirmed case of Nipah virus case has been reported in Kerala. Health Minister's Office informed that 39-year-old man, who has contracted the infection, is under observation in a hospital in Kozhikode. The total infection tally has now reached 6.

On Wednesday, a 24-year old health worker became the fifth confirmed Nipah case in the state of the latest outbreak. Of the three infected people under treatment, the condition of a nine-year-old boy remains critical. Meanwhile, 2 deaths have been reported so far. All of these cases have been concentrated in Kozhikode, raising alarm bells within the region.

Around 11 wards in Kozhikode district were declared as containment zones. The district administration also declared a holiday for educational institutions till Saturday (September 16).

Earlier this week, the health department said virus strain of the current outbreak is the Bangladesh variant that spreads from humans and has a high mortality rate but it is far less infectious.

Entire Kerala is prone to such infections: WHO

However, World Health Organization and ICMR studies have found that the entire state, not just Kozhikode, is prone to such infections. “People living in forest areas have to take the highest precautions," it said, adding “that the latest virus originated within five kilometres of a jungle area."

Responding to the observation, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the state has been vigilant and Kozhikode's neighbouring districts -- Kannur, Wayanad and Malappuram -- should also be cautious.

George said in the assembly that there is no need to be apprehensive about the Nipah outbreak but added that people need to exercise caution as they go about their daily activities.

"There is no need for any apprehension. We can all together deal with the issue with caution," she said.

This is the fourth time the viral infection has been confirmed in the state. It was detected in Kozhikode in 2018 and 2021 and in Ernakulam in 2019.