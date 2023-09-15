Nipah Virus: Karnataka heightens border vigilance as virus outbreak hits Kerala

Karnataka intensifies surveillance in border districts amid Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. Also, heightens fever surveillance in the bordering districts such as Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Kodaga, and Dakshin Kannada

Amid concerns over the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, the Karnataka government has taken action to enhance surveillance in its border districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Kerala has reported five cases of Nipah virus, with two of them resulting in fatalities, all of which have occurred in Kozhikode.

As reported by ANI, in a circular issued by the Karnataka government, it has been stated that due to the presence of four confirmed Nipah cases and two deaths in Kozhikode, there is a need to intensify surveillance activities in the districts that share a border with Kerala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This measure is aimed at preventing the spread of the infection into Karnataka, stating, “Avoid unnecessary travel of the general public from Karnataka to the affected area of Kerala."

“Setting up check posts for fever surveillance at the point of entry from Karnataka to Kerala. Intensify fever surveillance in the bordering districts such as Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Kodaga, and Dakshin Kannada," it added.

Meanwhile, as reported by PTI, the ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune sent its mobile BSL-3 (Biosafety Level-3) laboratory to Kozhikode to test samples for the virus in the district itself after five cases, including two deaths, were recorded.

In a relief to the state government, the 11 samples sent for testing returned negative results for the virus.

A government source confirmed the negative results, PTI noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, has reported that discussions were held with a central expert committee regarding the stability of the antiviral medication. This discussion likely pertains to the use and effectiveness of antiviral drugs in treating Nipah virus cases in the state.

In February 2022, a mobile laboratory was established to investigate newly emerging and reemerging viral infections that pose a high risk to humans due to their contagious and potentially deadly nature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, to enhance virus testing and detection capabilities, a fully-equipped mobile virology testing laboratory from the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) was dispatched to a district in northern Kerala.

Notably, this marks the fourth occurrence of Nipah virus infection in the state, with previous cases being identified in Kozhikode in 2018 and 2021, as well as in Ernakulam in 2019. These instances highlight the recurring nature of the viral infection in Kerala.

During the Nipah outbreak in 2018, an experimental therapeutic called the m102.4 monoclonal antibody was brought into the affected region for potential use in treating infected patients under compassionate grounds. However, it was ultimately not utilized during that outbreak because the outbreak had already subsided by the time the treatment arrived. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At that time, protocols and standard operating procedures for the administration of this experimental therapy were established with the support of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). These protocols were prepared to ensure that if needed, the treatment could be used effectively and safely for Nipah virus-infected individuals.

The virus strain identified in the state is the Bangladesh variant, which has the capacity to transmit among humans and is associated with a relatively high mortality rate, even though it is less contagious, the government said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Studies conducted by both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have indicated that the entire state, and not just Kozhikode, is susceptible to such infections. It has been emphasized that people residing in forested areas should exercise the utmost caution. Furthermore, it has been noted that the latest virus outbreak originated within a five-kilometer radius of a jungle area.

As a precautionary measure, approximately 11 wards in the Kozhikode district have been designated as containment zones until Wednesday evening, likely as part of efforts to control the spread of the virus within specific areas.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}