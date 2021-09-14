Amid the outbreak of Nipah virus in the state, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to ease restrictions in the containment zones of Kozhikode district where a 12-year old child had succumbed to the Nipah virus infection.

The decision was taken as the incubation period of 14 days was over and no new cases have been reported from the region. "However, ward 9 in the Chathamangalam panchayat will continue to be a containment zone. The decision was taken as per the direction of the medical board and the expert committee," state health minister Veena George said in a release.

The minister also said that the COVID-19 vaccination, which was stopped after the Nipah outbreak will restart from Wednesday. "Further vaccination will take place as per an action plan. Those with symptoms must not go for vaccination. There are 9,593 people in the containment zone who are yet to get the first dose of vaccine," the minister said. She also informed that three more samples of close contacts of the deceased child came back negative.

Now shops can open and people can travel. People with symptoms must stay at home. If anyone has any health issues, they should contact health workers immediately. The order will be issued by the District Collector, added George.

At the same time, the test results of 3 persons, in the Nipah contact list, were also negative. It was tested in NIV Pune. With this, 143 samples were negative, the health minister added.

Currently, 143 samples have been tested negative. The Health department was on a high vigil since September 4 when the 12-year old child was found infected with the Nipah virus. The three-km-radius from his house was cordoned off and house-to-house surveillance was conducted and samples were tested. The child succumbed to infected on September 5 early morning.

Meanwhile, a person being treated at a hospital in Karantaka's Mangaluru district has been suspected to have the infection and his samples have been sent for test. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra told reporters here Tuesday that it was only a suspected case, but cannot be neglected.

“The person is a native of Karwar and is working at Goa in an RT-PCR test kit manufacturing unit," he said. The DC said his samples are sent for test to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and the result is awaited. The person’s family members have been kept in isolation. The patient had not shown severe symptoms till the sample was sent for testing on Monday, he said. The primary contacts of the person have been traced and detected. The district administrations of Udupi and Karwar are also alerted on the matter, Rajendra said.

