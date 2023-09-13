To curb the spread of the Nipah infection in Kozhikode and containment zones, the Kerala government on 13 September ordered to shut all schools and colleges within the zones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, published in Times Now, Kerala’s education minister, V Sivankutty issued the order to close all schools in identified seven village areas, where two people have lost their lives.

The minister added that in places where Nipah infection is confirmed, restrictions on social gatherings and events may be imposed.

Meanwhile, Pune's National Institute of Virology provided the state with official confirmation of the Nipah virus.

In Kozhikode, the district administration's health and panchayat departments have increased surveillance and are taking preventive measures in two village panchayats.

Listing the panchayats declared as containment zones, Kozhikode District Collector A Geetha posted on Facebook saying these villages -- Atanchery, Maruthonkara, Tiruvallur, Kuttiyadi, Kayakkodi, Villyapalli, and Kavilumpara -- have been declared as containment zones.

With police securing these villages, movements have been restricted -- traveling in and out -- until further notice. Apart from emergency services like essential items and medical supplies, pharmacies, and health centers.

Stating more details, the administration said that essential items and medical supplies selling stores can operate from 7 AM to 5 PM, while for pharmacies and health centers, there are no restrictions.

Among others, the collector said that local government offices will have minimal staff. However, banks, government institutions, schools, and anganwadis will remain closed.

People have been advised to use online services and avoid visiting local government offices. Also, vehicles traveling on national highways through containment zones can't stop in these affected areas.

People living in the containment zones have been advised to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and use hand sanitizer.

