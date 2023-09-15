Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala: Covid era-like containment zones back in Kozhikode district1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, containment zones created, antibody sent by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Total cases now six.
In the wake of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, nine panchayats in Kozhikode district have turned into containment zones. Additionally, hundreds of Asha (accredited social health activist) workers visit the homes of residents every day, conducting medical check-ups, monitoring people, and collecting data. The panchayats are holding daily meetings, coordinating with the police, and officials from the state’s animal husbandry and health departments.