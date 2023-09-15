Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, containment zones created, antibody sent by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Total cases now six.

In the wake of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, nine panchayats in Kozhikode district have turned into containment zones. Additionally, hundreds of Asha (accredited social health activist) workers visit the homes of residents every day, conducting medical check-ups, monitoring people, and collecting data. The panchayats are holding daily meetings, coordinating with the police, and officials from the state's animal husbandry and health departments.

The containment zones were created after two deaths related to the Nipah virus reported this year. The containment zones have been created within a five-kilometre radius of the homes in Kozhikode district.

Shops selling essential items and medical shops can operate from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Friday, one more person got infected by the Nipah virus in Kozhikode district. A 39-year-old man has been confirmed with the Nipah virus after his samples turned positive. With this, the total number of Nipah cases has gone up to six in Kozhikode.

Centre sends Nipah virus antibody: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) delivered the antibody to combat the Nipah virus outbreak yesterday. The antiviral is the only option available to the government to treat infections, although its efficacy has not been clinically proven yet.

This is the fourth time the viral infection has been confirmed in the state. It was detected in Kozhikode in 2018 and 2021 and in Ernakulam in 2019.

About the Nipah virus: It was first identified in 1998-99 among pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore. In humans, the outbreak occurred in Bangladesh in 2001.

The virus spread to humans through contact with the bodily fluids of infected bats and pigs, with some documented cases of transmission among humans.

The symptoms of the Nipah virus are fever, respiratory distress, headaches, and vomiting, the World Health Organization (WHO) says. Encephalitis and seizures can also occur in severe cases, leading to coma.

The virus has a mortality rate of about 70%.

There is no vaccine to treat the Nipah virus yet. A cocktail of anti-vitriolic drugs is usually administered.