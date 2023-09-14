Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu ramp up vigil at borders. Details here2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Karnataka and Tamil Nadu increase surveillance at border to prevent spread of Nipah virus from Kerala.
In the wake of the Nipah virus in Kerala, neighboring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have increased vigil in the bordering districts to prevent the spread of the virus. The Karnataka government has directed officials of Dakshina Kannada and districts bordering the neighboring state to strengthen fever surveillance. The Karnataka health department has reportedly asked the state police to inspect goods vehicles entering the districts and also check fruits. In addition to this, the hospitals, and primary health centres have been asked to promptly conduct fever surveys.