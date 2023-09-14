In the wake of the Nipah virus in Kerala, neighboring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have increased vigil in the bordering districts to prevent the spread of the virus. The Karnataka government has directed officials of Dakshina Kannada and districts bordering the neighboring state to strengthen fever surveillance. The Karnataka health department has reportedly asked the state police to inspect goods vehicles entering the districts and also check fruits. In addition to this, the hospitals, and primary health centres have been asked to promptly conduct fever surveys.

Also read: Nipah virus: Kerala govt shuts schools, colleges in 7 containment zones in Kozhikode

The Karnataka government has said those who have a travel history to Kozhikode and also have fever or have come in direct contact with Nipah infected person, will be considered as potentially vulnerable to the infection.

Also read: Nipah virus in Kerala: 2 deaths, over 700 people tested. What we know so far about the outbreak

Not just Karnataka, Tamil Nadu has also sounded an alert in the districts sharing borders with Kerala. Tamil Nadu has directed police to keep a check on travellers coming from Kerala.

Nipah virus- 10 updates

1. Kerala government has curbed public gatherings and shut some schools after two people died of Nipah.

2. In Kozhikode all educational institutions will remain closed on Thursday and Friday in the wake of the Nipah virus outbreak.

Also read: Nipah virus: Kerala records 5th confirmed case in 24 year-old health worker

3. The Wayanad district administration also constituted 15 core committees to lead the prevention and surveillance activities

4. The Kozhikode administration has declared seven village panchayats-Atanchery, Maruthonkara, Tiruvallur, Kuttiyadi, Kayakkodi, Villyapalli, and Kavilumpara- as containment zones.

5. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said there was no need to be apprehensive about the Nipah outbreak but caution needs to be exercised by people as they go about their daily activities.

Also read: Nipah virus: Kerala govt shuts schools, colleges in 7 containment zones in Kozhikode

6. The Nipah virus was first identified in 1998 during an outbreak of illness among pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore.

7. It can infect humans directly through contact with the bodily fluids of infected bats and pigs, with some documented cases of transmission among humans.

8. There are no vaccines to prevent or cure the Nipah virus. Infected people initially develop symptoms that include fever, respiratory distress, headaches, and vomiting, the World Health Organization (WHO) says. Encephalitis and seizures can also occur in severe cases, leading to coma.

9. More than 600 cases of Nipah virus human infections were reported between 1998 to 2015, WHO data shows.

10. In 2018, the Nipah outbreak in Kerala claimed 21 lives, with other outbreaks in 2019 and 2021.