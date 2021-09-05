OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nipah virus returns to Kerala, kills 12-year-old boy

A 12-year-old boy died due to a Nipah virus infection at a hospital in Kozhikode, state Health Minister Veena George, news agency PTI reported.

The samples of the boy, which were sent to the Pune National Institute of Virology, confirmed the presence of the Nipah virus.

"Unfortunately, the boy passed away at 5 in the morning. The condition of the child was critical yesterday night. We formed various teams yesterday night and have started the tracing. Steps have been taken to isolate those who are the primary contact of the boy," the minister told the media.

The victim's relatives and all those who treated him have been put under quarantine. Strict vigil has been imposed in Kozhikode. The Union health ministry is also rushing a team to Kozhikode, ANI reported.

 

The first Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak in South India was reported in the Kozhikode district of Kerala on May 19, 2018. The state had witnessed 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases till June 1, 2018.

 

 

