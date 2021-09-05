Symptoms of Nipah virus infection have emerged in two health workers, informed Kerala Health Minister Veena George after a high-level meeting on Sunday. These two healthcare workers were among the 20 high-risk contacts of the 12-year-old boy who succumbed to the virus earlier today.

“The death of a 12-year-old boy has been confirmed due to Nipah virus. We have already started contact tracing, and assessing the situation. The team from NCDC is also coordinating with us," George said.

“We have identified 188 contacts till now. The surveillance team have marked 20 of them as high risk contacts. Two of these high risk contacts have symptoms. Both are health workers. One works with a private hospital, while the other is a staff member of Kozhikode Medical College hospital," she added.

The Kerala Health Minister stated that all 20 high-risk contacts will be shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College by evening. Other contacts have been asked to remain in isolation.

The pay ward at the Medical College Hospital has been completely converted into a dedicated Nipah ward, George further said.

Earlier today, a 12-year-old boy from Mavoor died of the Nipah virus at a hospital in Kozhikode. The National Institute of Virology, Pune, has confirmed the presence of the virus in the boy's samples.

The authorities have declared a health alert in the district and cordoned off about three kilometres around the house of the deceased child. The hospital where the boy was being treated is on alert and the situation there is being closely monitored.

The staff of the local hospital in Omaserry near Mavoor, where the child was first taken for consultation after he developed severe fever late in August, has also been alerted.

