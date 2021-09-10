Tamil Nadu government has decided to set up a special ward for the people affected by the contagious Nipah virus in the state.

“We don't have any case of Nipah virus as of now, but we're prepared. All beds are equipped with ventilator and oxygen support," said Dr Natarajan, HOD Medicine of the hospital.

Earlier,a case of Nipah virus has been registered in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu on 6 September, informed the District collector, GS Sameeran.

"One Nipah virus case had been identified in Coimbatore. The health department has issued some instructions including how to identify Nipah, Zika, or Dengue virus. Patients with high body temperature will have to undergo certain procedures and health check-ups," stated GS Sameeran.

View Full Image Isolation ward for patients infected with Nipah Virus (ANI)

GS Sameran reviewed the Nipah Virus monitoring camp at Walayar check post. People coming from Kerala to Tamil Nadu has to go through 13 checkpoints. People with negative RT-PCR reports will be permitted to enter the state.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah Virus is caused by fruit bats and is potentially fatal to humans as well as animals. Along with respiratory illness, it is also known to cause fever, muscular pain, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea.

Furthermore, the Centre has advised the locals to follow immediate public health measures including active case search in the family, families, village, and areas with similar topography (especially Malappuram), active contact tracing (for any contacts) during the past 12 days.

The Centre has also called for a strict quarantine of the contacts and isolation of any suspects. Collection and transportation of samples for lab testing.

Earlier in 2018 also, there was a Nipah outbreak in the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala.

