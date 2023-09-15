Nipah virus strain in Kerala is the Bangladesh variant that spreads from humans is characterised by high mortality despite lower infectivity. The virus, for which there is no vaccine, spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of infected bats, pigs, or humans and has a mortality rate of up to 75% among those infected.

The virus recently caused two deaths, there are three individuals under treatment for the virus, with a nine-year-old boy in critical condition. On September 13, a 24-year old health worker became Kerala's fifth confirmed Nipah case of the latest outbreak. One more case, that is sixth, of Nipah virus was confirmed by Health Minister's Office in which a 39-year-old man who is under observation in a hospital in Kozhikode.

In response to the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala's Kozhikode district, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) provided the state with the requested monoclonal antibody to combat the virus. The monoclonal antibody, although not clinically proven, is the government's sole option for treating infections. The ICMR also dispatched a mobile laboratory to Kozhikode for on-site testing of virus samples, following the recording of five cases, including two fatalities. A central team of experts from institutions like the National Centre for Disease Control, RML Hospital, and NIMHANS has been stationed in Kerala to assist the state government in managing the Nipah infection. Furthermore, samples will be collected from bats to check for the presence of the virus. The mobile BSL-3 , the first Biosafety Level-3 containment mobile laboratory in south Asia will enable early testing and detection of infections at the district level. A fully-equipped mobile virology testing laboratory from the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) was sent to northern Kerala to enhance virus testing and detection. Suspected 15 samples from individuals in the high-risk category on the contact list have been sent for testing. Among the high-risk individuals, four are in a private hospital, and 17 are under surveillance at Kozhikode Medical College. Contact list includes 950 people, among which 213 categorised as high-risk individuals while 287 health workers are also on the contact list. Various measures, including a 19-member core committee, the establishment of call centres, a control centre have been set up in Kozhikode, along with isolation, ventilator and ICU facilities in the medical college there to address the outbreak. Psychosocial support teams and improved treatment protocols are also part of the response. Around 11 wards in Kozhikode district were designated as containment zones as of Wednesday evening. The District Collector has declared holidays for all educational institutions, including Anganwadis, Madrasas, tuition centres, and professional colleges, on September 16. This is in addition to the two-day holiday already declared for September 14 and September 15. Kozhikode collector urged educational institutions to conduct online classes and advised citizens to refrain from unnecessary travel and gatherings during this period. Studies by the World Health Organization and ICMR have highlighted the susceptibility of the entire state to such infections, particularly in forested areas, and have emphasised the need for heightened precautions.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas reassured the public on September 14 that the state's tourism sector remains unaffected by the Nipah virus concerns. He stated that there are no travel restrictions within Kerala, and it is entirely safe to travel to the state. Riyas mentioned that even in containment zones, there have been minimal issues, and there are no restrictions on travel to the affected district either.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George advised the public to wear masks, maintain social distance, and seek medical assistance if experiencing symptoms such as cold, fever, headache or cough.

The Karnataka government issued a circular advising the general public to refrain from unnecessary travel to the Nipah-affected areas in Kerala. They recommended heightened surveillance in the bordering districts of Karnataka, including Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Chamrajanagara, and Mysore, as well as at entry points to the state.