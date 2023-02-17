NIPUN project: NAREDCO to partner NSDC in skilling construction workers

“With an aim of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, to certify over 1.06 Lakhs construction workers across the nation over the year under NIPUN project, NAREDCO has already enrolled over 15,000 construction workers out of 32,000 workers as of 15 February, 2023. Notably, women account for more than 18.6% of all enrolled workers," it said.

