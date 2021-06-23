In a big setback to Nirav Modi, the UK High Court has refused fugitive diamantaire's application to appeal against his extradition to India.

Earlier in April, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel had approved the extradition of Nirav Modi, wanted in India. Modi is facing probe by two central agencies here in India for bank fraud to the tune of over ₹13,500 crore.

The April extradition order came after a Westminster Magistrates’ Court ruled that Nirav Modi had a case to answer before the Indian courts and that the bars to extradition under UK law did not apply in his case.

Nirav is currently lodged in Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest over two years ago on 19 March 2019. He had 14 days to apply for permission to appeal against the Home Secretary’s order in the High Court in London.

The District Judge gave judgment on 25 February and the extradition order was signed on April 15.

In May, Nirav Modi filed a permission to appeal in the UK High Court against his extradition to India. However, the High Court has refused to accept his application.

PTI reported that back in February, Judge Goozee had concluded that he was satisfied that there was evidence upon which Nirav Modi could be convicted in relation to the conspiracy to defraud the Punjab National Bank. "A prima facie case is established."

The judge had ruled a prima facie case had been established on all counts of charges — money laundering, intimidation of witnesses and disappearance of evidence — brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Nirav is facing two sets of criminal proceedings, with the CBI case relating to PNB fraud through the fraudulent obtaining of letters of undertaking and the ED case relating to the laundering of the proceeds from that fraud.

