Nirav Modi’s luxury apartment in London likely to be sold for ₹55 crore; UK court clears sale
Nirav Modi's London apartment is set to be sold after a high court ruling. The property is linked to the Punjab National Bank fraud case, as per the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Nirav Modi’s luxury apartment in London is likely to be sold for ₹55 crore (£5.25 million) or more. The apartment, held by a trust, is now allowed to be sold after a March 27 high court ruling in the UK.
