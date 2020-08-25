Nirav Modi scam: PNB gets 24 crore as first tranche of recovery

Thereafter the lender had informed the MCA that three companies promoted by Nirav Modi--Firestar Diamond, A. Jaffee, and Fantasy had filed for bankruptcy protection in the southern district of New York. PNB had urged the ministry to support and join the bankruptcy proceedings in New York, USA to help the lender realize its claims in the debtors’ assets. In 26 July, 2018 order, the US Bankruptcy court recognized the claims of PNB in the proceeds of sale of assets of the properties of the debtor companies.