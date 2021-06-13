Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nirmal Kaur, wife of former athlete Milkha Singh, dies due to COVID-19

Nirmal Kaur, wife of former athlete Milkha Singh, dies due to COVID-19

Premium
Nirmal Kaur with Milkha Singh (File photo)
1 min read . 09:45 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Nirmal Kaur was 85 and is survived by his husband, one son and three daughters
  • Nirmal was brought to Fortis Hospital at Mohali on May 26, two days after Milkha was admitted to the same facility due to COVID pneumonia

New Delhi: Former Indian women volleyball team captain Nirmal Kaur, who is the wife of sprint legend Milkha Singh, died at a Mohali hospital after fighting Covid-19 complications for over 3 weeks.

New Delhi: Former Indian women volleyball team captain Nirmal Kaur, who is the wife of sprint legend Milkha Singh, died at a Mohali hospital after fighting Covid-19 complications for over 3 weeks.

She was 85 and is survived by his husband, one son and three daughters.

TRENDING STORIES See All

She was 85 and is survived by his husband, one son and three daughters.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today," a statement from the spokesperson of the Milkha family said.

"A backbone of the Milkha Family, she was 85 years old. It is tragic that the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh ji could not attend the cremation which was conducted this evening itself as he is still in the ICU (of PGIMER in Chandigarh) himself."

Nirmal was brought to Fortis Hospital at Mohali on May 26, two days after Milkha was admitted to the same facility due to COVID-pneumonia.

Milkha was discharged on the request of the family a week later but Nirmal remained at the hospital, batting the dreaded infection. Milkha was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER here and he is currently "stable and continues to improve".

A former Director of Sports for Women in the Punjab Government and ex captain of the Indian national volleyball team, Nirmal had fought a valiant battle till the very end, the family spokesperson said.

"The family has expressed its grateful thanks to everyone for their solidarity and prayers right through the battle which gave them the strength to face it bravely."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!