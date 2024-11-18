Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledges netizen’s request for relief to middle class. Check her response here

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on November 17, responded to a netizen requesting some relief for the middle class amid rising inflation and prices in the country.
Social media user Tushar Sharma wrote to Sitharaman in the replies to one of her posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), making a “heartfelt request”. He said: “@nsitharaman We deeply appreciate your efforts and contributions to the country, and you have our utmost admiration. I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it’s just a heartfelt request.” (sic)
Sitharaman responded positively to the post, thanking Sharma for acknowledging the challenges involved and stating that the central government is a "responsive one".
“Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognise and appreciate your concern. PM @narendramodi‘s government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people’s voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable,” Sitharaman said.
India's wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rose to a four-month high of 2.36% in October due to rising food prices, showed the ministry of commerce and industry's provisional data on Thursday.
A Reuters poll of economists expected wholesale inflation to be around 2.2% in the month, up from 1.84% reported in September.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess