Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the government will allocate additional ₹40,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). This is in addition to the ₹61,500 crore announced in Budget 2020.

MGNREGS promises 100 days of work to a household in a year.

The finance minister today announced the last tranche of ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package. On Saturday, the finance minister said that the government will introduce competition, transparency and private sector participation in the coal sector and will do infrastructure development of ₹50,000 crore.

The finance minister also said that foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route will be raised from 49% to 74%.

The announcements came after the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis.

On Friday, Sitharaman announced ₹1 lakh crore agri infrastructure for farm gate infrastructure for farmers and ₹10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFEs) under the stimulus package. (With Agency Inputs)

