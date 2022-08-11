Nirmala Sitharaman, Arvind Kejriwal spar over electoral freebies

Arvind Kejriwal said in a statement that for the past few days, the way free services given to the public is being opposed is rather baffling. “It is being said that if this is not stopped then the governments across the country will go bankrupt. They are saying it will lead to a crisis and all such services should be immediately stopped. This also creates doubt on the economic well-being of the Central Government. Such huge opposition makes me wonder if it is in bad condition," said the statement issued after a press conference by the chief minister.